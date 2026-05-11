Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Angels On May 11

Hoskins is hitting for a .189 BA, .336 OBP and .356 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 15 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

The Angels have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.