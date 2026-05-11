Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Angels On May 11
Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .189 BA, .336 OBP and .356 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 15 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Twins.
The Angels have not named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.