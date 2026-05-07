Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On May 7
Rhett Lowder will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, May 7 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Lowder has -118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Lowder is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.