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Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On May 7

Rhett Lowder will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, May 7 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Lowder has -118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lowder is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

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