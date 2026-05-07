Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On May 7

Lowder is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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