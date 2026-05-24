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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Rangers On May 24

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Detmers has -114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 1-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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