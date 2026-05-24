Reid Detmers And Angels Play Rangers On May 24

Detmers is 1-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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