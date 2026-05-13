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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Face Guardians On May 13

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Detmers has -104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Detmers is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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