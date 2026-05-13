Reid Detmers And Angels Face Guardians On May 13

Detmers is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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