Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Take On Phillies On May 14
Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Suarez has +134 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 3 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.