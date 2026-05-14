FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Take On Phillies On May 14

Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Suarez has +134 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 3 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News