Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Take On Phillies On May 14

Suarez is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 3 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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