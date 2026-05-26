Randy Vasquez And Padres Play Phillies On May 26
Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -150 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Vasquez is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.