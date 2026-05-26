Randy Vasquez And Padres Play Phillies On May 26

Vasquez is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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