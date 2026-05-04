Randy Vasquez And Padres Take On Giants On May 4

Vasquez is 3-0 with a 2.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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