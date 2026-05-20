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Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Take On Dodgers On May 20

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -162 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vasquez is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

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