Randy Vasquez And Padres Take On Dodgers On May 20

Vasquez is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.