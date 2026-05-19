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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face White Sox On May 19

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .305 BA, .388 OBP and .458 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 33 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Arozarena has recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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