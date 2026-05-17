Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Padres On May 17

Arozarena is hitting for a .306 BA, .394 OBP and .453 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 32 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Arozarena has recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito starts for the first time this season for the Padres.

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