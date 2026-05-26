Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Phillies On May 26

Laureano is hitting for a .208 BA, .289 OBP and .369 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 21 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Laureano has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.04 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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