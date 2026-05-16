Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Mariners On May 16

Laureano is hitting for a .222 BA, .301 OBP and .382 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 18 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (2-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.