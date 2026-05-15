Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Mariners On May 15

Laureano is hitting for a .214 BA, .296 OBP and .379 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 18 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Emerson Hancock (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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