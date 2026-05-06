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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Face Giants On May 6

Ramon Laureano and the San Diego Padres will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Laureano has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .238 BA, .301 OBP and .426 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 16 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (0-3 with a 7.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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