Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On May 13

Laureano is hitting for a .215 BA, .299 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 18 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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