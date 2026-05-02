Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Rays On May 2

Devers is hitting for a .210 BA, .250 OBP and .290 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored eight runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Griffin Jax (1-2) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.