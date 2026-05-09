Rafael Devers And Giants Face Pirates On May 9

Devers is hitting for a .229 BA, .271 OBP and .354 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 12 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.02 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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