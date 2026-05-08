Rafael Devers And Giants Face Pirates On May 8

Devers is hitting for a .221 BA, .265 OBP and .329 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 10 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.

Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

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