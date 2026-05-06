Rafael Devers And Giants Face Padres On May 6
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .219 BA, .264 OBP and .307 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored nine runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
The Padres are sending Matt Waldron (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.88 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.