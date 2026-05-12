Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Dodgers On May 12
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .292 OBP and .390 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 16 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.