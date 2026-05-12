Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Dodgers On May 12

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .292 OBP and .390 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 16 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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