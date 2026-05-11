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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Dodgers On May 11

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .232 BA, .276 OBP and .364 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 13 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Roki Sasaki (1-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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