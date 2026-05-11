Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Dodgers On May 11

Devers is hitting for a .232 BA, .276 OBP and .364 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 13 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Roki Sasaki (1-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.