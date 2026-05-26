Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 26

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .291 OBP and .415 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 21 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.24 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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