FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 25

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Monday, May 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .245 BA, .288 OBP and .412 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 21 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs) against the White Sox.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (4-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News