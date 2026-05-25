Rafael Devers And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 25

Devers is hitting for a .245 BA, .288 OBP and .412 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 21 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs) against the White Sox.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (4-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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