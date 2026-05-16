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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Athletics On May 16

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .293 OBP and .385 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 16 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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