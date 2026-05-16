Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Athletics On May 16

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .293 OBP and .385 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 16 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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