Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Reds On May 7

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .246 BA, .311 OBP and .391 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 23 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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