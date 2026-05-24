Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 24

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .229 BA, .310 OBP and .372 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 27 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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