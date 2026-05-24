FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 24

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .229 BA, .310 OBP and .372 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 27 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News