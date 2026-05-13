Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 13
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .211 BA, .306 OBP and .422 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 27 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Max Fried (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.