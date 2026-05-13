Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 13

Alonso is hitting for a .211 BA, .306 OBP and .422 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 27 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Max Fried (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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