Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 11

Alonso is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .435 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 27 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Ryan Weathers (2-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.

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