Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Rays On May 26

Alonso is hitting for a .235 BA, .319 OBP and .441 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 30 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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