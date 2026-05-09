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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Athletics On May 9

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .226 BA, .327 OBP and .459 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 27 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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