Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Athletics On May 9

Alonso is hitting for a .226 BA, .327 OBP and .459 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 27 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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