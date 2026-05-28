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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Braves On May 28

Payton Tolle will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tolle has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Tolle is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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