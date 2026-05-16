Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Braves On May 16

Tolle is 1-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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