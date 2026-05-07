Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On May 7

Skenes is 5-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.