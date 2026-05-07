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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On May 7

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 7 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Skenes is 5-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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