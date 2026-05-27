Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Royals On May 27

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .255 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 16 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with a double) in his last appearance against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (2-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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