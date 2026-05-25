Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Royals On May 25

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .250 BA, .357 OBP and .512 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 15 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Michael Wacha (4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.