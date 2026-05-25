FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Royals On May 25

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .250 BA, .357 OBP and .512 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 15 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Michael Wacha (4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News