Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Orioles On May 13
Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .262 BA, .357 OBP and .557 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish (1-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.