Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Orioles On May 13

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .262 BA, .357 OBP and .557 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (1-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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