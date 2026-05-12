Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Orioles On May 12

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .246 BA, .338 OBP and .509 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 13 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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