Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Orioles On May 12
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .246 BA, .338 OBP and .509 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 13 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.