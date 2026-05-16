Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Mets On May 16
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .262 BA, .357 OBP and .557 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He returns to action for the first time since May 12, when he went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI against the Orioles.
The Mets will send Huascar Brazoban (2-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.