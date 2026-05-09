Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 9

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .200 BA, .310 OBP and .440 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 12 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.