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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 9

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .200 BA, .310 OBP and .440 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 12 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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