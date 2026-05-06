Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 6

Corbin is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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