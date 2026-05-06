FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 6

Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Corbin has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Corbin is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News