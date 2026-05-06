Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 6
Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Corbin has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Corbin is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.