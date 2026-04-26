Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 26

Corbin is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.