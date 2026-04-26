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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 26

Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Corbin has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Corbin is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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