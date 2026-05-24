Parker Messick And Guardians Face Phillies On May 24

Messick is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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