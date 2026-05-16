Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Rays On May 16

Caissie is hitting for a .206 BA, .264 OBP and .346 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 13 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. Caissie has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.