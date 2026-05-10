Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Nationals On May 10

Caissie is hitting for a .198 BA, .254 OBP and .317 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 11 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. Caissie has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (1-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.