Otto Lopez And Marlins Face Nationals On May 8

Lopez is hitting for a .340 BA, .372 OBP and .510 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 25 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Lopez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Foster Griffin (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.27 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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