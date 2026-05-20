Otto Lopez And Marlins Square Off Against Braves On May 20

Lopez is hitting for a .346 BA, .377 OBP and .497 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 30 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lopez has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (6-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.