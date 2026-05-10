Oswald Peraza And Angels Play Blue Jays On May 10

Peraza is hitting for a .283 BA, .343 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 10 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Peraza has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.