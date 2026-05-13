Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Rockies On May 13

Cruz is hitting for a .266 BA, .330 OBP and .491 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

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