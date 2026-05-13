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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Rockies On May 13

Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cruz has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .266 BA, .330 OBP and .491 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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