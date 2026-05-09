Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Giants On May 9

Cruz is hitting for a .247 BA, .314 OBP and .461 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 26 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (12th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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