Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On May 7

Cruz is hitting for a .250 BA, .306 OBP and .473 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 25 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (8th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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